U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, establish a command post during a command post exercise at the Wackernheim Range Complex, Germany, Jan. 28, 2026. The exercise enhances the unit’s ability to maintain command and control and coordinate operations in a field environment. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996814
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-PT551-3891
|Filename:
|DOD_111536786
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Command Post Exercise, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
