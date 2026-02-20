(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Thunderbirds at Daytona 500

    DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Ashley Taylor 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform a flyover during the Daytona 500 at Daytona Beach, Fla., Feb 15, 2026. The Thunderbirds have consecutively flown over the Daytona 500 race for 16 years. (Video by Master Sgt. Ashley Nicole Taylor)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996808
    VIRIN: 260215-F-VD309-1001
    Filename: DOD_111536758
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    flyover
    Daytona 500
    Thunderbirds

