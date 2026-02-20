(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army and Panamanian Forces conduct first aid training in Colón

    ESCUELA DE OFICIALES DE PANAMá, PANAMA

    02.16.2026

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Celeste Gonzales, assigned to the 452nd Field Hospital, gives an interview talking about first aid training at Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá, Panamá, Feb. 16, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 12:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 996806
    VIRIN: 260216-A-DL184-8194
    Filename: DOD_111536700
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ESCUELA DE OFICIALES DE PANAMá, PA

    PNP
    452nd Field Hospital
    partnership
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

