U.S. Army and Panamanian Forces conduct first aid training in Colón

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Celeste Gonzales, assigned to the 452nd Field Hospital, gives an interview talking about first aid training at Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá, Panamá, Feb. 16, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)
02.16.2026
02.21.2026
Interviews
|996806
|260216-A-DL184-8194
|DOD_111536700
|00:01:08
ESCUELA DE OFICIALES DE PANAMá, PA
|1
|1
