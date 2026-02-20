U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, conduct breaching training with Panamanian partners at Horroko Range, Panama, Feb. 11, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996805
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-DL184-2634
|Filename:
|DOD_111536699
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|HORROKO RANGE, PA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
