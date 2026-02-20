U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, conduct breaching training with Panamanian partners at Horroko Range, Panama, Feb. 11, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)