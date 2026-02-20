(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HORROKO RANGE, PANAMA

    02.11.2026

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, conduct breaching training with Panamanian partners at Horroko Range, Panama, Feb. 11, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996805
    VIRIN: 260211-A-DL184-2634
    Filename: DOD_111536699
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: HORROKO RANGE, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Engineers
    U.S. Marine Corps
    SOUTHCOM
    partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video