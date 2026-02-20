U.S. Army and Panamanian Forces conduct first aid training in Colón

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers provide first aid training with members of the Policía Nacional de Panamá at Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá, Panamá, Feb. 16, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)