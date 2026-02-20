(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-3: Reconnaissance Mission

    AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    02.18.2026

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    Members of the United States Marine Corps, Army, and Panamanian security services conduct reconnaissance during the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Feb. 18, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 12:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996803
    VIRIN: 260218-A-DL184-1276
    Filename: DOD_111536688
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-3: Reconnaissance Mission, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Junge Operations Training Course Panama

