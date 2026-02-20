(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Ashland Marines Provides Security Through Surigao Strait

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.16.2026

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    SURIGAO STRAIT (Feb. 17, 2026) – U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, provide security transit through the Surigao Strait aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) Feb. 17, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 07:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996801
    VIRIN: 260217-M-SH393-1001
    Filename: DOD_111536605
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines Provides Security Through Surigao Strait, by GySgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TFASH, USS Ashland, Surigao Strait

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video