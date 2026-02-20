Task Force Ashland Marines Provides Security Through Surigao Strait

SURIGAO STRAIT (Feb. 17, 2026) – U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, provide security transit through the Surigao Strait aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) Feb. 17, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)
|02.16.2026
|02.21.2026 07:04
|B-Roll
|996801
|260217-M-SH393-1001
|DOD_111536605
|00:02:49
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|2
|2
