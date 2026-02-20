Maintenance Shelter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996787" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An integral part of JPMRC is the Innovations tested in an austere environment. Here, Jenna Williams, gives us insight on an innovation for protecting rotary wing aircraft, how it contributes to 11th Airborne Division, and how it impacts the mission readiness of the Arctic units around Alaska.