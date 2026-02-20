An integral part of JPMRC is the Innovations tested in an austere environment. Here, Jenna Williams, gives us insight on an innovation for protecting rotary wing aircraft, how it contributes to 11th Airborne Division, and how it impacts the mission readiness of the Arctic units around Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996787
|VIRIN:
|260221-A-OS953-6032
|Filename:
|DOD_111536360
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance Shelter, by SSG Michael Solis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.