U.S. Coast Guard, Cook Islands Ministry of Marine Resources conduct bilateral operations offshore Cook Islands

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to USCGC William Hart (WPC 1134) conduct bilateral law enforcement boardings with a Cook Islands Ministry of Marine Resources officer offshore Cook Islands Feb. 13-19, 2026. Through a bilateral law enforcement agreement, officers conducted five commercial fishing vessel boardings in the Cook Islands’ exclusive economic zone to ensure compliance with maritime laws. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy William Hart)
