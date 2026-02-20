(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard, Cook Islands Ministry of Marine Resources conduct bilateral operations offshore Cook Islands

    COOK ISLANDS

    02.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to USCGC William Hart (WPC 1134) conduct bilateral law enforcement boardings with a Cook Islands Ministry of Marine Resources officer offshore Cook Islands Feb. 13-19, 2026. Through a bilateral law enforcement agreement, officers conducted five commercial fishing vessel boardings in the Cook Islands’ exclusive economic zone to ensure compliance with maritime laws. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy William Hart)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 20:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996786
    VIRIN: 260220-G-G0214-1001
    Filename: DOD_111536340
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CK

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Cook Islands
    USCGC William Hart
    US Coast Guard

