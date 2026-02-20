From One Corps to Another

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996783" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Juan Ipialesparedes, a personnel administrator with 1st Marine Logistics Group, reflects on his path from Ecuadorian Marine Corps Special Forces to becoming a United States Marine, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2026. After training alongside U.S. Marines during multinational engagements, Ipialesparedes recognized shared standards of discipline and professionalism that ultimately led him to join the Marine Corps. His experience reflects the trust and shared values that strengthen military cooperation between the United States and Ecuador at the individual level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)



This video contains USMC licensed assets and music from Adobe Stock.