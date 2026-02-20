(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From One Corps to Another

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Juan Ipialesparedes, a personnel administrator with 1st Marine Logistics Group, reflects on his path from Ecuadorian Marine Corps Special Forces to becoming a United States Marine, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2026. After training alongside U.S. Marines during multinational engagements, Ipialesparedes recognized shared standards of discipline and professionalism that ultimately led him to join the Marine Corps. His experience reflects the trust and shared values that strengthen military cooperation between the United States and Ecuador at the individual level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Qin)

    This video contains USMC licensed assets and music from Adobe Stock.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From One Corps to Another, by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    MARFORSOUTH
    1st Marine Logistic Group
    Prior Service
    Multinational
    Ecuadorian Marine Corp

