    Lethal Kinetic Strike, Feb. 20, 2026

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command   

    On Feb. 20, at the direction of the commander of U.S. Southern Command, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed.

    CaribOps

