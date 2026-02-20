Lethal Kinetic Strike, Feb. 20, 2026

On Feb. 20, at the direction of the commander of U.S. Southern Command, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996782
|VIRIN:
|260221-D-D0465-2937
|Filename:
|DOD_111536275
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
