    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in the Lethality Through Leadership Seminar at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 11-12, 2026. The seminar was hosted for mid-level leaders from I MEF to enhance small-unit leadership and reinforce the importance of discipline and accountability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)

    The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 18:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996780
    VIRIN: 260220-M-FK421-1001
    Filename: DOD_111536114
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Lethality Through Leadership Seminar, by LCpl Kelani Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCOs
    I MEF
    readiness
    MCA
    Leadership
    Camp Pendleton

