Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations message to graduating Airmen and Guardians

JBSA-Lackland, Texas (Feb. 19, 2026) U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna visit the 37th Training Wing and the 737th Training Group’s Basic Military Training to see firsthand how Airmen and Guardians are forged through discipline, teamwork, and warfighting skills, to become mission-ready warriors of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Cruz)