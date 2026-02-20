(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Daniel Cruz 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    JBSA-Lackland, Texas (Feb. 19, 2026) U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna visit the 37th Training Wing and the 737th Training Group’s Basic Military Training to see firsthand how Airmen and Guardians are forged through discipline, teamwork, and warfighting skills, to become mission-ready warriors of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Cruz)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996776
    VIRIN: 260219-F-UX606-1001
    Filename: DOD_111536049
    Length: 00:23:10
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    This work, B-Roll CSO & CMSSF visit JBSA-Lackland & BMT, by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BMT
    37TRW
    Space Force
    Chief of Space Operations
    Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman

