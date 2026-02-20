PHNSYIMF B-Roll - Robotic dog - Vertical

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Spot the robot performs a technology demonstration showcasing some of its possible real-world applications at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility on Aug. 28, 2025.



PHNSY & IMF and Naval Nuclear Laboratory are collaborating on possible real-world applications the robot dog could be used for, such as emergency response.



PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy video by Kenny Jones)