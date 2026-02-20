(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PHNSYIMF B-Roll - Robotic dog - Vertical

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Kenny Jones 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Spot the robot performs a technology demonstration showcasing some of its possible real-world applications at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility on Aug. 28, 2025.

    PHNSY & IMF and Naval Nuclear Laboratory are collaborating on possible real-world applications the robot dog could be used for, such as emergency response.

    PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy video by Kenny Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996775
    VIRIN: 250828-N-GX910-6863
    Filename: DOD_111536027
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    robotics
    phnsy
    Technolgoy
    phnsyimf
    Robot Dogs
    PHNSY & IMF

