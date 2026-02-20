Quarterly Restoration Advisory Board meeting for Former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, Michigan was held on Feb 18, 2026 in-person and virtually.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 17:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|996774
|VIRIN:
|260218-F-EI111-2869
|Filename:
|DOD_111536013
|Length:
|03:06:02
|Location:
|OSCODA, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Former Wurtsmith AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting - Feb 18, 2026, by Natausha Bly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.