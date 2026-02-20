(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Former Wurtsmith AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting - Feb 18, 2026

    OSCODA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Natausha Bly 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Quarterly Restoration Advisory Board meeting for Former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, Michigan was held on Feb 18, 2026 in-person and virtually.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 17:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 996774
    VIRIN: 260218-F-EI111-2869
    Filename: DOD_111536013
    Length: 03:06:02
    Location: OSCODA, MICHIGAN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Wurtsmith AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting - Feb 18, 2026, by Natausha Bly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BRAC
    community engagement
    RAB
    PFAS
    Wurtsmith
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center AFCEC

