(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Polk Podcast - Career Summit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Jeff England  

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Fort Polk hosts biannual Career Summits and regular Employer Days to assist soldiers transitioning to civilian careers. These events connect veterans with employers offering thousands of job opportunities across various industries. The Transition Services Management Office provides comprehensive support, including resume help, interview training, and salary negotiation classes, ensuring soldiers and their families are well-prepared for life after service.

    Transitioning from military service to civilian life can be a challenging journey for many soldiers. Recognizing this, Fort Polk has developed robust programs to support soldiers and veterans as they prepare for their next career chapter. Through initiatives like the Career Summit and Employer Days, Fort Polk is connecting transitioning service members with real job opportunities both locally and nationwide.

    The Fort Polk podcast recently featured a discussion with key personnel from the Transition Services Management Office, including Chris Osborne, former Command Sergeant Major of the Fort Polk garrison, and Cliff Hill. They shared insights into the upcoming Career Summit scheduled for April and the ongoing Employer Day hiring events.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 16:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 996771
    VIRIN: 260218-A-AV394-7355
    PIN: 202602
    Filename: DOD_111535931
    Length: 00:29:46
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - Career Summit, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Polk
    readiness
    soldier
    U.S. Army
    PCS
    Louisiana

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video