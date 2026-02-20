Fort Polk Podcast - Career Summit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996771" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Polk hosts biannual Career Summits and regular Employer Days to assist soldiers transitioning to civilian careers. These events connect veterans with employers offering thousands of job opportunities across various industries. The Transition Services Management Office provides comprehensive support, including resume help, interview training, and salary negotiation classes, ensuring soldiers and their families are well-prepared for life after service.



Transitioning from military service to civilian life can be a challenging journey for many soldiers. Recognizing this, Fort Polk has developed robust programs to support soldiers and veterans as they prepare for their next career chapter. Through initiatives like the Career Summit and Employer Days, Fort Polk is connecting transitioning service members with real job opportunities both locally and nationwide.



The Fort Polk podcast recently featured a discussion with key personnel from the Transition Services Management Office, including Chris Osborne, former Command Sergeant Major of the Fort Polk garrison, and Cliff Hill. They shared insights into the upcoming Career Summit scheduled for April and the ongoing Employer Day hiring events.