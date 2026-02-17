Ice Jams in Ohio: Who Responds and When?

Phil Stitzinger, Emergency Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, discusses how ice jam response operations are coordinated during the 2026 winter season in Fairport Harbor, Ohio on Feb. 19, 2026. The video explains how response efforts progress from local to county and state agencies, and why federal partners become involved only when impacts exceed local and state capabilities (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
