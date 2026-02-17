Ice Jams in Ohio: Who Responds and When?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Phil Stitzinger, Emergency Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, discusses how ice jam response operations are coordinated during the 2026 winter season in Fairport Harbor, Ohio on Feb. 19, 2026. The video explains how response efforts progress from local to county and state agencies, and why federal partners become involved only when impacts exceed local and state capabilities (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).