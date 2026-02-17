(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sentry South 26-2 B-roll 1

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Sentry South 26-2 is a Large Force Employment Exercise focused on Major Combat Operations and Joint Maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996762
    VIRIN: 260220-A-TR103-3377
    Filename: DOD_111535509
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry South 26-2 B-roll 1, by SGT Benjamin Tomlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

