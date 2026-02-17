(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Goodfellow Medical Group Sheep Unveiling

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Sean Schroeder  

    17th Training Wing

    In collaboration with Downtown San Angelo, Inc., Goodfellow’s Medical Group unveiled its very own sheep on Thursday, Feb. 19, at 11:30 a.m. at the Ross Clinic building.

    The sheep is named Remedy 'Code Blewe' Ross, and her design is a direct reflection of the Medical Group’s team and mission. The cobra on the front is the clinic’s proud mascot, symbolizing the speed and precision of its medics. Remedy wears a doctor’s coat, complete with a stethoscope, representing the professionalism and trusted care the medical team provides daily. The emblems on the coat feature the medical squadrons that comprise the Medical Group, showcasing the unified team of professionals dedicated to the health and wellness of the Goodfellow community.

    Remedy joins a flock of other sheep located across the base, which include Lt. Col. ‘Ewe-little’ at Goodfellow’s main gate, ‘Meg’ posted outside the 316th Training Squadron building, and ‘Ricky the Rattler,’ standing tall at the front of the 315th Training Squadron building.

