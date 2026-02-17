Goodfellow Medical Group Sheep Unveiling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In collaboration with Downtown San Angelo, Inc., Goodfellow’s Medical Group unveiled its very own sheep on Thursday, Feb. 19, at 11:30 a.m. at the Ross Clinic building.



The sheep is named Remedy 'Code Blewe' Ross, and her design is a direct reflection of the Medical Group’s team and mission. The cobra on the front is the clinic’s proud mascot, symbolizing the speed and precision of its medics. Remedy wears a doctor’s coat, complete with a stethoscope, representing the professionalism and trusted care the medical team provides daily. The emblems on the coat feature the medical squadrons that comprise the Medical Group, showcasing the unified team of professionals dedicated to the health and wellness of the Goodfellow community.



Remedy joins a flock of other sheep located across the base, which include Lt. Col. ‘Ewe-little’ at Goodfellow’s main gate, ‘Meg’ posted outside the 316th Training Squadron building, and ‘Ricky the Rattler,’ standing tall at the front of the 315th Training Squadron building.