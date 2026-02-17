Assumption of Directorship Ceremony

Lt. Gen. James Adams, United States Marine Corps assumed directorship of DIA Friday, Feb. 20 at 1300 EST. The event took take place at DIA Headquarters in the Museum Lobby.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 14:00
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|996757
|Filename:
|DOD_111535416
|Length:
|00:36:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
