    Assumption of Directorship Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity

    Lt. Gen. James Adams, United States Marine Corps assumed directorship of DIA Friday, Feb. 20 at 1300 EST. The event took take place at DIA Headquarters in the Museum Lobby.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 14:00
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 996757
    Filename: DOD_111535416
    Length: 00:36:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assumption of Directorship Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    James Adams
    Assumption of Directorship Ceremony

