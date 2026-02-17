(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | Norwegian troops teach U.S. Marines and Sailors Arctic Safety during Slippery Driver Training Course

    NORWAY

    01.28.2026

    Video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    Norwegian troops teach U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, defensive, preventative and reactive driving techniques during a slippery driver training course in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, Jan. 29, 2026. This Norwegian-led course provides drivers with essential techniques for operating tactical vehicles safely in icy and snowy conditions. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996754
    VIRIN: 260129-M-RU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_111535355
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: NO

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Arctic Operations
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCNews
    NATO
    CORE26

