NSWC Corona Connects with Industry at WEST 2026

Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division connected with industry partners and shared upcoming business and partnership opportunities at their exhibit booth during the WEST 2026 conference, in San Diego, Calif., Feb. 10-12, 2026. WEST 2026 is a maritime defense conference, bringing together U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard leaders alongside industry and academic experts to address warfighting readiness, operational capability, and emerging maritime technologies. (U.S. Navy video by James Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 14:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996753
|VIRIN:
|260212-O-LY586-9516
|Filename:
|DOD_111535354
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
