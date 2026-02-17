NSWC Corona Connects with Industry at WEST 2026

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by James Hancock and Clark Weldon

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division connected with industry partners and shared upcoming business and partnership opportunities at their exhibit booth during the WEST 2026 conference, in San Diego, Calif., Feb. 10-12, 2026. WEST 2026 is a maritime defense conference, bringing together U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard leaders alongside industry and academic experts to address warfighting readiness, operational capability, and emerging maritime technologies. (U.S. Navy video by James Hancock)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 14:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996753
    VIRIN: 260212-O-LY586-9516
    Filename: DOD_111535354
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    navsea
    NSWC Corona Division
    nswc corona
    WEST 26

