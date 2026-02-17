Sgt. Henry David Volpe develops first Marine Corps NDAA Compliant 3D printed Drone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996752" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A HANX drone designed by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Henry David Volpe is staged and conducts test flights at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. The HANX is the Marine Corps' first National Defense Authorizing Act-compliant, 3D-printed drone, providing a secure and adaptable aerial platform for the modern warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos and Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway)