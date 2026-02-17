(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. Henry David Volpe develops first Marine Corps NDAA Compliant 3D printed Drone

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos and Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    A HANX drone designed by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Henry David Volpe is staged and conducts test flights at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. The HANX is the Marine Corps' first National Defense Authorizing Act-compliant, 3D-printed drone, providing a secure and adaptable aerial platform for the modern warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos and Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996752
    VIRIN: 260219-M-KU924-1003
    Filename: DOD_111535331
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Henry David Volpe develops first Marine Corps NDAA Compliant 3D printed Drone, by LCpl Isabella Ramos and LCpl Brady Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

