U.S. Army Spc. Alex Kirby, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, provides an interview about Operation Blue Dawn, a multinational urban operations training event in Ełk, Poland, Feb. 18, 2026. The training included offensive and defensive lanes, movement between buildings and the seizure of a building complex against an opposing force element. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 14:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|996749
|VIRIN:
|260210-Z-GB622-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111535119
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|PL
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Spc. Alex Kirby discusses Operation Blue Dawn, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.