U.S. Army Spc. Alex Kirby discusses Operation Blue Dawn

U.S. Army Spc. Alex Kirby, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, provides an interview about Operation Blue Dawn, a multinational urban operations training event in Ełk, Poland, Feb. 18, 2026. The training included offensive and defensive lanes, movement between buildings and the seizure of a building complex against an opposing force element. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)