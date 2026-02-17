(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Spc. Alex Kirby discusses Operation Blue Dawn

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    02.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Alex Kirby, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, provides an interview about Operation Blue Dawn, a multinational urban operations training event in Ełk, Poland, Feb. 18, 2026. The training included offensive and defensive lanes, movement between buildings and the seizure of a building complex against an opposing force element. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 14:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 996749
    VIRIN: 260210-Z-GB622-3001
    Filename: DOD_111535119
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: PL
    Hometown: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Spc. Alex Kirby discusses Operation Blue Dawn, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100th MPAD
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    3-8 Cav
    EFDL
    Operation Blue Dawn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video