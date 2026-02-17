From United States Army Ranger School to Stage 4 Cancer: The Unbreakable Strength of Sgt. Maj. Janina Simmons

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After conquering the grueling demands of United States Army Ranger School, Sgt. Maj. Janina Simmons, Chief Instructor at the Master Leader's Course, NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, Fort Bliss, Texas, faced a battle she never expected — a diagnosis of Stage 4 cancer.



The same resilience, discipline, and mental toughness that carried her through one of the Army’s toughest leadership courses now fuels her fight off the battlefield. Her journey is a powerful reminder that strength isn’t just tested in training — it’s revealed in life’s hardest moments.



Watch as she shares her story of perseverance, courage, and refusing to quit.