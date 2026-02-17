From United States Army Ranger School to Stage 4 Cancer: The Unbreakable Strength of Sgt. Maj. Janina Simmons

After conquering the grueling demands of United States Army Ranger School, Sgt. Maj. Janina Simmons, Chief Instructor at the Master Leader's Course, NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, Fort Bliss, Texas, faced a battle she never expected — a diagnosis of Stage 4 cancer.
The same resilience, discipline, and mental toughness that carried her through one of the Army’s toughest leadership courses now fuels her fight off the battlefield. Her journey is a powerful reminder that strength isn’t just tested in training — it’s revealed in life’s hardest moments.
Watch as she shares her story of perseverance, courage, and refusing to quit.
