    From United States Army Ranger School to Stage 4 Cancer: The Unbreakable Strength of Sgt. Maj. Janina Simmons

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    After conquering the grueling demands of United States Army Ranger School, Sgt. Maj. Janina Simmons, Chief Instructor at the Master Leader's Course, NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, Fort Bliss, Texas, faced a battle she never expected — a diagnosis of Stage 4 cancer.

    The same resilience, discipline, and mental toughness that carried her through one of the Army’s toughest leadership courses now fuels her fight off the battlefield. Her journey is a powerful reminder that strength isn’t just tested in training — it’s revealed in life’s hardest moments.

    Watch as she shares her story of perseverance, courage, and refusing to quit.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 12:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996748
    VIRIN: 260107-A-PT036-1530
    PIN: 597832
    Filename: DOD_111535090
    Length: 00:07:08
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, From United States Army Ranger School to Stage 4 Cancer: The Unbreakable Strength of Sgt. Maj. Janina Simmons, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

