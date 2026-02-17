Operation Blue Dawn urban operations training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, trained with service members from the United Kingdom, Croatia, Romania and Poland during Operation Blue Dawn in Ełk, Poland, Feb. 18, 2026. The training included offensive and defensive urban operations lanes, movement between buildings and the seizure of a building complex against an opposing force element. U.S. Army Soldiers train with NATO allies in Poland to improve interoperability and maintain readiness as part of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Forward Land Forces mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996746
|VIRIN:
|260218-Z-GB622-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111535064
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
