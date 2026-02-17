(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SECWAR Arsenal of Freedom Tour - St. Louis

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers remarks to future service members at the U.S. Navy Officer Recruiting Station, St. Louis, Mo., Feb. 18, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 12:02
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECWAR Arsenal of Freedom Tour - St. Louis, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

