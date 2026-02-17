(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    24th MEU CERTEX: Deck Landing Qual

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.12.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allison White 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S Marines and Sailors with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct deck landing qualifications aboard amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during the MEU’s certification exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 12, 2026. CERTEX is a land-based pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 24th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in austere and urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allison White)

    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

