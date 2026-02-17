24th MEU CERTEX: Deck Landing Qual

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996739" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Marines and Sailors with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct deck landing qualifications aboard amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during the MEU’s certification exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 12, 2026. CERTEX is a land-based pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 24th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in austere and urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allison White)