(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FBI Baltimore: B-roll from Operation Baltimore Safeguard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    Special Agents from FBI Baltimore Field Office conducted Operation Baltimore Safeguard with the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Taskforce from January 20 - 31, 2026, in the Baltimore, Maryland region. A press release was issued on February 19, 2026, by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland regarding arrests in support of this operation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996735
    VIRIN: 260123-D-D0355-6643
    Filename: DOD_111534947
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FBI Baltimore: B-roll from Operation Baltimore Safeguard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FBI Baltimore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video