FBI Baltimore: B-roll from Operation Baltimore Safeguard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996734" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Special Agents from the FBI Baltimore Field Office conducted Operation Baltimore Safeguard with the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Taskforce from January 20 - 31, 2026, in the Baltimore, Maryland region. A press release was issued on February 19, 2026 by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland regarding arrests in support of this operation.