FBI Baltimore: B-roll from Operation Baltimore Safeguard

Special Agents from the FBI Baltimore Field Office conducted Operation Baltimore Safeguard with the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Taskforce from January 20 - 31, 2026, in the Baltimore, Maryland region. A press release was issued on February 19, 2026 by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland regarding arrests in support of this operation.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 11:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996734
|VIRIN:
|260123-D-D0355-6780
|Filename:
|DOD_111534942
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
