(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How ATC determines success at the Liberty Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benyamin Pimmentel, 48th Operation Support Squadron air traffic controller, and Master Sgt. Matthew Kurtz, 48th OSS assistant chief controller, explain the importance of Air Traffic Control at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 23, 2026. The ATC Tower is responsible for scheduling flights relating to exercises, sorties, and missions that are essential to the 48th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 11:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996732
    VIRIN: 260220-F-YU294-2001
    Filename: DOD_111534656
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How ATC determines success at the Liberty Wing, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATC, Liberty, Fighter, NATO, EUCOM, MissionReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video