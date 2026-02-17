How ATC determines success at the Liberty Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benyamin Pimmentel, 48th Operation Support Squadron air traffic controller, and Master Sgt. Matthew Kurtz, 48th OSS assistant chief controller, explain the importance of Air Traffic Control at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 23, 2026. The ATC Tower is responsible for scheduling flights relating to exercises, sorties, and missions that are essential to the 48th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 11:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996732
|VIRIN:
|260220-F-YU294-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111534656
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
