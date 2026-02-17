How ATC determines success at the Liberty Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benyamin Pimmentel, 48th Operation Support Squadron air traffic controller, and Master Sgt. Matthew Kurtz, 48th OSS assistant chief controller, explain the importance of Air Traffic Control at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 23, 2026. The ATC Tower is responsible for scheduling flights relating to exercises, sorties, and missions that are essential to the 48th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)