    MRB Company Change of Command and Change of Responsibility

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Video by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Soldiers, leaders and family members gather in formation for an Alpha Company, Medical Readiness Battalion, change of command and change of responsibility ceremony Feb. 19, 2026, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany. Rooted in Army tradition, the ceremony formally transferred authority between commanders and responsibility between first sergeants, symbolizing the sacred trust placed in incoming leaders and the continuity of stewardship over Soldiers and mission. The event honored the service and accomplishments of the outgoing command team while reaffirming Alpha Company’s unwavering commitment to readiness, accountability and excellence in support of the medical mission. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 10:16
