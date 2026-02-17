video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, alongside Royal Norwegian Air Force and Royal Air Force personnel participated in Exercise Point Blank 26 across the United Kingdom, Jan. 26-Feb. 6, 2026. Exercise Point Blank is a recurring multinational training event which enhances interoperability and readiness between U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)