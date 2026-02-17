U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, alongside Royal Norwegian Air Force and Royal Air Force personnel participated in Exercise Point Blank 26 across the United Kingdom, Jan. 26-Feb. 6, 2026. Exercise Point Blank is a recurring multinational training event which enhances interoperability and readiness between U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 10:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996730
|VIRIN:
|260209-F-KS548-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111534622
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Point Blank 26, by A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.