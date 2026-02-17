(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Point Blank 26

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.08.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, alongside Royal Norwegian Air Force and Royal Air Force personnel participated in Exercise Point Blank 26 across the United Kingdom, Jan. 26-Feb. 6, 2026. Exercise Point Blank is a recurring multinational training event which enhances interoperability and readiness between U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 10:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996730
    VIRIN: 260209-F-KS548-1002
    Filename: DOD_111534622
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Point Blank 26, by A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    48th FW
    F-35A Lightning II
    F-15E Stike Eagle
    Royal Air Force (RAF)
    Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video