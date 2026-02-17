(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Striking Thunder Highlight Reel 2026

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    02.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, conduct a multinational training mission in Adazi, Latvia, on February 17, 2026. This mission is designed to last multiple days, during which they will encounter multiple call-for-fire missions alongside their Canadian counterparts to assess their readiness. Joint missions improve interoperability with NATO partners, build war-fighting capabilities, strengthen collaboration, and reinforce NATO’s defense posture along the Eastern Front. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 11:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996728
    VIRIN: 260217-Z-CL916-1003
    PIN: 260217-C
    Filename: DOD_111534617
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    EUROPE
    100th MPAD
    USAREUR-AF
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    NATO
    EFDL

