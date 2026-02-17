Operation Striking Thunder Highlight Reel 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, conduct a multinational training mission in Adazi, Latvia, on February 17, 2026. This mission is designed to last multiple days, during which they will encounter multiple call-for-fire missions alongside their Canadian counterparts to assess their readiness. Joint missions improve interoperability with NATO partners, build war-fighting capabilities, strengthen collaboration, and reinforce NATO’s defense posture along the Eastern Front. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)