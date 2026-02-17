U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jarrett Schwarz from 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, discusses his platoon's role in Operations Striking Thunder in Adazi, Latvia, on February 17, 2026. This mission is designed to last multiple days, during which they will encounter multiple call-for-fire missions alongside their Canadian counterparts to assess their readiness. Joint missions improve interoperability with NATO partners, build war-fighting capabilities, strengthen collaboration, and reinforce NATO’s defense posture along the Eastern Front. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 11:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|996726
|VIRIN:
|260217-Z-CL916-1001
|PIN:
|260217-A
|Filename:
|DOD_111534608
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jarrett Schwarz Operation Striking Thunder Interview, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.