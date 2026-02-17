(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Simulated Medical Trauma Drill

    NORWAY

    02.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, test their emergency medicine training during simulated medical trauma response drills in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26 in Elvegårdsmoen, Norway, Feb. 14, 2026. N During the drill, Navy hospital corpsmen responded to a simulated vehicle accident to test their communication and frontline casualty care skills. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996725
    VIRIN: 260211-M-KG080-1001
    Filename: DOD_111534587
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: NO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Simulated Medical Trauma Drill, by LCpl Javier Santillan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cold Response, Arctic Sentry, Shoulder to Shoulder, NATO, USMCNews, CORE26

