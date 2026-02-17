AFN Europe Report - February 20, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this Europe Report:



Exercise Cutlass Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, or U.S. AFRICOM, and enabled by U.S. Sixth Fleet, concluded after a week of multinational maritime training in Mauritius and Seychelles.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conducted platoon-level live-fire operations with M1A2 Abrams tanks during Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland.



(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana)