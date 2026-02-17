(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Europe Report - February 20, 2026

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this Europe Report:

    Exercise Cutlass Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, or U.S. AFRICOM, and enabled by U.S. Sixth Fleet, concluded after a week of multinational maritime training in Mauritius and Seychelles.

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conducted platoon-level live-fire operations with M1A2 Abrams tanks during Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 09:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 996722
    VIRIN: 260219-F-NA463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111534442
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report - February 20, 2026, by A1C Novah Nzeyimana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment
    AFN Europe
    USAFRICOM Command
    Europe report
    Cutlass Express 2026
    Operation warhorse surge

