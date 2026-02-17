In this Europe Report:
Exercise Cutlass Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, or U.S. AFRICOM, and enabled by U.S. Sixth Fleet, concluded after a week of multinational maritime training in Mauritius and Seychelles.
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conducted platoon-level live-fire operations with M1A2 Abrams tanks during Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 09:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|996722
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-NA463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111534442
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Europe Report - February 20, 2026, by A1C Novah Nzeyimana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.