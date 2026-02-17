(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    The Total Force Service Center now offers a secure Chat feature through myFSS, connecting you directly with a LIVE agent. Watch this quick tutorial to learn how to connect and get started.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 08:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996721
    VIRIN: 260218-D-JK875-8174
    Filename: DOD_111534437
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Total Force Service Center - Chat Feature, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    total force service center
    TFSC
    MyFSS
    TFSC Chat Feature

