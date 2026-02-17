Total Force Service Center - Chat Feature

The Total Force Service Center now offers a secure Chat feature through myFSS, connecting you directly with a LIVE agent. Watch this quick tutorial to learn how to connect and get started.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 08:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996721
|VIRIN:
|260218-D-JK875-8174
|Filename:
|DOD_111534437
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
