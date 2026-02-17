Artificial Intelligence spoof calling uses advanced voice-cloning technology to impersonate trusted contacts and deceive victims. As a growing cybersecurity threat, it highlights the need for stronger awareness and digital defenses. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)
This work, Cybersecurity Awareness Spot (1080p), by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
