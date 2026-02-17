(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cybersecurity Awareness Spot (1080p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Artificial Intelligence spoof calling uses advanced voice-cloning technology to impersonate trusted contacts and deceive victims. As a growing cybersecurity threat, it highlights the need for stronger awareness and digital defenses. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 08:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996720
    VIRIN: 260219-F-GO232-3004
    Filename: DOD_111534407
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Cybersecurity
    A.I.
    Cybersecurity Awareness
    cybersecurity and technology
    Spoofing

