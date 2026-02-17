U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct the Maintenance Best by Test on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, February 19, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)
Music by Ribhav Agrawal from Pixabay.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 07:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996719
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-FV695-9371
|Filename:
|DOD_111534402
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintenance Best by Test, by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
