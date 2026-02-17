(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maintenance Best by Test

    GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct the Maintenance Best by Test on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, February 19, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)

    Music by Ribhav Agrawal from Pixabay.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 07:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996719
    VIRIN: 260219-A-FV695-9371
    Filename: DOD_111534402
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Best by Test, by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

