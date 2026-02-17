3rd MLG machine shop innovation

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Daniel Krake, 3rd Maintenance Battalion Intermediate Repair Company Commander and Cpl. Victor PerezSanchez, Z161 Machinist, speak about the capabilities of a new Computer Numerical Control plasma cutting machine at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Feb. 5, 2026. The machine was part of the Advanced Intermediate Mobile Machine Shop, which was the first of its kind integration of U.S. Army metal working shop sets, to make an expeditionary system for metal fabrication for use by the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)
