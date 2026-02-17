3rd MLG machine shop innovation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996715" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Daniel Krake, 3rd Maintenance Battalion Intermediate Repair Company Commander and Cpl. Victor PerezSanchez, Z161 Machinist, speak about the capabilities of a new Computer Numerical Control plasma cutting machine at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Feb. 5, 2026. The machine was part of the Advanced Intermediate Mobile Machine Shop, which was the first of its kind integration of U.S. Army metal working shop sets, to make an expeditionary system for metal fabrication for use by the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)