Winter Tire Safety Message

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cameron Corey, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses winter tire safety requirements in Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. He explains the importance of complying with host-nation traffic laws and the potential consequences of failing to use proper winter equipment. Portions of this video were blurred for operational security. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)