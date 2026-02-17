(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SPOT - New Sanno Hotel

    MINATO-KU, TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Video spot on the New Sanno Hotel, a U.S. Navy facility that offers lodging and recreational activities for service members in Minato City, Tokyo.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 23:53
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 996699
    VIRIN: 260114-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_111534065
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MINATO-KU, TOKYO, TOKYO, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Big Game
    New Sanno Hotel
    Navy
    Japan
    Tokyo
    Hotel

