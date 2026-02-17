Buddy Squadron 26-2 b-roll package

U.S. Air Force F-16 pilots assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron, and Republic of Korea KF-16 pilots assigned to the 111th Fighter Squadron, participate in Buddy Squadron 26-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9-13, 2026. Buddy Squadron demonstrates the commitment of U.S. and ROK forces to maintaining a credible deterrent posture through realistic, combined training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|02.12.2026
|02.19.2026 22:25
|B-Roll
|996695
|260213-F-SA893-2001
|DOD_111533981
|00:05:11
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|0
|0
