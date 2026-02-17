(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Buddy Squadron 26-2 b-roll package

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 pilots assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron, and Republic of Korea KF-16 pilots assigned to the 111th Fighter Squadron, participate in Buddy Squadron 26-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9-13, 2026. Buddy Squadron demonstrates the commitment of U.S. and ROK forces to maintaining a credible deterrent posture through realistic, combined training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 22:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996695
    VIRIN: 260213-F-SA893-2001
    Filename: DOD_111533981
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    ROKUS Alliance
    Osan AB
    35th FS
    KF-16
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    111th FS

