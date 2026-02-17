Buddy Squadron 26-2 b-roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-16 pilots assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron, and Republic of Korea KF-16 pilots assigned to the 111th Fighter Squadron, participate in Buddy Squadron 26-2 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 9-13, 2026. Buddy Squadron demonstrates the commitment of U.S. and ROK forces to maintaining a credible deterrent posture through realistic, combined training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)