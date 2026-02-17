(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Open Galley

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.18.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Paul Hulen 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Commadore Mathew C. Perry General Mess on Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, Hosted an Open Galley February 19, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Apprentice Paul J. Hulen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 21:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996691
    VIRIN: 260219-N-BR341-1001
    Filename: DOD_111533891
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Open Galley, by SA Paul Hulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video