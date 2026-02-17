Commadore Mathew C. Perry General Mess on Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, Hosted an Open Galley February 19, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Apprentice Paul J. Hulen)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 21:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996691
|VIRIN:
|260219-N-BR341-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111533891
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Open Galley, by SA Paul Hulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.