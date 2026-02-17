U.S. Army Soldiers with the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct the Combat Water Survival Training event during the 2026 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition at the Cobb Aquatic Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 19, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996682
|VIRIN:
|260220-Z-KE355-2140
|Filename:
|DOD_111533749
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Water Survival Training (B-Roll), by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.