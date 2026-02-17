CO’s Lunch February

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 18, 2026) Capt. Brian C. Bungay, commanding officer, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), delivers remarks during the CO’s Luncheon at Mercer Hall Galley, Feb. 18, 2026. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy Video by Seaman Secquoia Maloy)