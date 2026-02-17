NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 18, 2026) Capt. Brian C. Bungay, commanding officer, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), delivers remarks during the CO’s Luncheon at Mercer Hall Galley, Feb. 18, 2026. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy Video by Seaman Secquoia Maloy)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 17:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996679
|VIRIN:
|260218-N-CF730-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111533615
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CO’s Lunch February, by PO2 Nettie Manfull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.