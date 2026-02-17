(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CO’s Lunch February

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nettie Manfull 

    Naval Base San Diego

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 18, 2026) Capt. Brian C. Bungay, commanding officer, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), delivers remarks during the CO’s Luncheon at Mercer Hall Galley, Feb. 18, 2026. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy Video by Seaman Secquoia Maloy)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996679
    VIRIN: 260218-N-CF730-1002
    Filename: DOD_111533615
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CO’s Lunch February, by PO2 Nettie Manfull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NBSD

