Naval Base San Diego Special Meal February

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb.19, 2026) Cmdr. William R. Burkland, executive officer, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), and Mercer Hall Galley staff serve lunch in celebration of President's Day, onboard Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Mercer Hall Galley, Feb. 19, 2026. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy Video by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 17:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996678
|VIRIN:
|260219-N-CF730-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111533593
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
