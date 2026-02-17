(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Change of Command Ceremony

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Noah Eidson 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    022916-N-AV609-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (February 19, 2026) Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana held its change of command ceremony, February 19, 2026. During the ceremony, Capt. Rob Pittman relieved Capt. Josh Appezzato as commanding officer of NAS Oceana. Capt. Pittman became the 50th commanding officer of the U.S. Navy's master jet base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noah J. Eidson)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996677
    VIRIN: 021926-N-AV609-1001
    Filename: DOD_111533575
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, 2026 Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Noah Eidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Oceana
    change of command
    US Navy

