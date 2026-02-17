2026 Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Change of Command Ceremony

022916-N-AV609-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (February 19, 2026) Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana held its change of command ceremony, February 19, 2026. During the ceremony, Capt. Rob Pittman relieved Capt. Josh Appezzato as commanding officer of NAS Oceana. Capt. Pittman became the 50th commanding officer of the U.S. Navy's master jet base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noah J. Eidson)
